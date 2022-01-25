Dog dies after running back into burning Palmetto home

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palmetto family lost its dog early Tuesday morning after their home caught fire and collapsed.

According to the chief of the North River Fire District, the fire broke out at a two-story wooden home on Bayshore Drive, completely destroying it.

Downed power lines on the property forced firefighters to put out the blaze from the street until the home’s power was shut off.

The residents managed to escape without injury, but their dog ran back into the home, leading to its death.

Fire officials say the residents have refused help from the Red Cross.