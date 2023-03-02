BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers with the Bradenton Police Department came across one ‘baaahd’ looking suspect on Thursday.

Officers appeared to be in a residential area of Bradenton when they spotted a white sheep dressed in a green diaper.

“Our officers see a lot of interesting things, such as this sheep in bloomers,” the department said in a Facebook post.

At first, officers joked they, “don’t know the ‘back’ story” of the animal, but later revealed the sheep’s true identity.

“We now have the baaaah-ck story!” the department wrote in the updated post. “That’s Ivory, a therapeutic lamb who travels with her (human) mom! She even has her own Facebook page, The Life of Ivory!”