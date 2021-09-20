Detectives investigate after man found dead in Bradenton yard

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County detectives are investigating a homicide in Bradenton after they say they found a man shot dead in a yard Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said around 4:30 p.m., dispatch got a call about a man being shot on 33rd Avenue East. Deputies arrived minutes later, finding the man at the scene

According to the incident report. another man approached the deputies and told them he shot the victim in self-defense. The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating the man’s story and is trying to determine what motive led to the shooting.

According to detectives, other witnesses spoke to authorities, and additional evidence was collected. However, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing additional details at this time.