MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A traffic stop near a Manatee County elementary school turned violent Wednesday when officers fired at a 38-year-old man who attempted to flee.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Brandon Sharp was going 37 mph in a 20 mph school zone near Kinnan Elementary School when an officer pulled him over just before 2:15 p.m.

As the deputy attempted to stop Sharp, he made a U-turn and headed east on Tallevast Road for several hundred yards as a second deputy followed behind.

As deputies approached his vehicle, Sharp rolled up the window causing one of the deputies to open the driver’s door to remove him.

That’s when deputies said Sharp accelerated, pinning the deputy in the car door.

In a split second, the deputy was knocked to the pavement and dragged before they could recover and fire two shots at the vehicle as it drove away. Both shots struck the vehicle but did not strike the driver.

The sheriff’s office said Sharp led deputies on a “slow-speed pursuit” to his home in the 6300 block of Prospect Road where he stopped and refused to comply with commands. Sharp was ultimately pulled from the car and had to be tased.

He was charged with speeding in a school zone, fleeing to elude, obstruction, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

The deputy who fired shots was placed on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting, and an internal investigation are conducted.