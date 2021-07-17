Deputies working to identify suspect in deadly Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies say they are working to establish a suspect after a 47-year-old man was shot and killed in Bradenton on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say they were called to 3rd Street East just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired during “some type of altercation.”

The victim had already been taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital by the time deputies got to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office is now working to figure out what led up to the deadly incident.

“Detectives are currently working on establishing a suspect and a motive for the homicide,” a news release said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.