BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bradenton.

Deputies said Shelley White was last seen in the Westwinds Village area, and may be traveling in a dark beige/brown Nissan Altima with the Florida tag Y39WUA.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts can call detectives at (941) 747-3011.

