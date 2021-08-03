Deputies seek missing Bradenton woman with dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued for Michelle E. Puffenburger, 69, Tuesday hours after she drove away from her home in the 5300 block of 14th Street West.

Deputies said Puffenburger is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. She has gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a floral nightgown. Her vehicle is a 2004 gold Honda Accord with the Florida tag JL89B.

According to deputies, Puffenburger has dementia, does not have her medications with her, and would not know her way home without assistance.