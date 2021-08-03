Deputies seek missing Bradenton woman with dementia

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued for Michelle E. Puffenburger, 69, Tuesday hours after she drove away from her home in the 5300 block of 14th Street West.

Deputies said Puffenburger is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. She has gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a floral nightgown. Her vehicle is a 2004 gold Honda Accord with the Florida tag JL89B.

According to deputies, Puffenburger has dementia, does not have her medications with her, and would not know her way home without assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss