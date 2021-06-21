Deputies seek missing 44-year-old Ellenton man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old man who was reported missing in Ellenton.

Raymel Slaughter was last seen driving away from his home on Little Gap Loop at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said he was making threats to harm himself, so they’re concerned for his safety.

Investigators suspect he could be in the Bradenton area. They’re asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 911 or MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

