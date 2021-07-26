Deputies seek missing 30-year-old Bradenton man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old Bradenton man.

Braxton Pierson-Bentley was last seen at about 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of 5th Street Circle West.

He is believed to be carrying a pellet gun. Before his disappearance, deputies say Pierson-Bentley made statements about harming himself. Deputies said he suffers from a mental health condition, and is without the medication he needs.

Pierson-Bentley is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short reddish brown hair and a full beard, and tattoos on his arms, legs and neck. He was last seen wearing black shorts with a red stripe, a white shirt and a white hat with a black brim

Deputies are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call detectives at (941) 747-3011.

