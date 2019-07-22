Deputies seek man accused of taking money from cash register at Bradenton Circle K

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said a man walked into a Circle K, grabbed cash out of a register and fled.

The agency released images of a man who is wanted in connection with two robberies at two separate Circle K’s in the area.

At about 2:25 p.m. Sunday, investigators say the man entered the Circle K store, on 30th Avenue East in Bradenton, and approached the checkout line.

Once the cashier opened the register drawer, the man reached over the counter and started grabbing the money.

The cashier was unable to stop him and the man fled the store. He was last seen walking on 9th Street South.

Investigators suspect he is the same man who robbed a Circle K on U.S. 301 in Ellenton on July 14.

He is described as a 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches Hispanic male, weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was wearing a white long sleeve T-shirt, tan shorts, and black shoes when the alleged robbery occurred.

Those with information on the man’s identity are encouraged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES: