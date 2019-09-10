Deputies seek homeless man who vanished in Palmetto

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are looking for a homeless man who vanished in Palmetto on Monday.

Dale Reichert, 65, left his wife Sherrie to watch their belongings around 11 p.m. while he went to get a soda. He has not been seen since.

Dale and Sherrie are homeless and had recently moved to Manatee County from Illinois. He has no trackable electronics or social media of any kind.

Dale suffers from multiple medical conditions, but is not taking any medication. He does not drink alcohol or do drugs, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

LATEST STORIES: