Deputies searching for missing woman last seen driving from Manatee to Hardee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a woman who was last seen driving into a neighboring county.

The sheriff’s office says 41-year-old Amy Barco was seen driving into Hardee County just before 11 p.m. Thursday. She was driving a silver 2011 Nissan Maxima with Florida license plate EYSV97.

According to deputies, she threatened to harm herself before she was last seen.

Barco is about 5’4″ with brown hair, green eyes and an infinity tattoo on her neck. Deputies say she wears glasses and was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts when she was seen last.

Anyone who sees Barco or knows where she may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011.