TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is considered endangered.

Deputies said Evan Gallas, 25, was last seen on Sunday driving away from a home on Amberjack Terrace.

Deputies said Gallas has a diminished mental capacity and had exhibited unusual behavior before he disappeared.

He was driving a red 2012 Hyundai Accent with the Florida tag LTVW22.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee Court Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.