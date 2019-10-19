Deputies searching for missing, endangered man in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 38-year-old man.

Deputies say Nathan Lammi, 38, was last seen by his wife around 9 p.m. Friday at their home in Lakewood Ranch.

Lammi is dealing with some personal issues, according to deputies, and has indicated a desire to harm himself.

Deputies say Lammi was last seen wearing a red Patriots shirt and blue shorts.

If you have seen Lammi or know his whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

