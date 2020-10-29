Deputies searching for missing, endangered Bradenton man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Bradenton man who is considered endangered.
Luckner Petit, 52, was last seen riding his bicycle in the 2500 block of 34th Avenue on Wednesday night. Deputies said he had tried to harm himself.
Petit is described as a 5 feet 6 inches black male, weighing about 150 pounds.
Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
LATEST STORIES:
- Baby gorilla born via C-section at Boston zoo
- Help people find organ donations by trying the “MinMinBear Challenge”
- Actor Greg Finley talks playing streetball legend Jackie Ryan
- Buccaneers staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- “Virus Hunters” explores the next possible health crisis