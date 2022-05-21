MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen driving away from his house in Bradenton around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said Oscar Navarrete, 24, was spotted in a white 2019 Toyota Corolla, bearing Florida tag QLC T27 near 63rd Avenue East, and 9th Street East in Bradenton.

Navarrete made comments about self-harming and detectives said they believe he may have been in Sarasota County sometime after he disappeared.

Anyone with information on Navarrete’s location is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. This is a developing story.