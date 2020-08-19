Deputies searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old woman in Bradenton

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently searching for a missing 75-year-old woman from Bradenton.

Deputies say Maria Canterbury was last seen on July 28 when she was released from a facility in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East.

Her car, a 2004 white Hyundai four-door, is also missing.

Canterbury has medical issues and is considered to be endangered, according to deputies.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss