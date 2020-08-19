Deputies searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old woman in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently searching for a missing 75-year-old woman from Bradenton.

Deputies say Maria Canterbury was last seen on July 28 when she was released from a facility in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East.

Her car, a 2004 white Hyundai four-door, is also missing.

Canterbury has medical issues and is considered to be endangered, according to deputies.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

