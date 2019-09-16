Deputies searching for missing, endangered 18-year-old in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are hoping you’ve seen a missing and endangered 18-year-old.

Deputies say Timber Jones was last seen near the 3300 block of 1st Street E. in Bradenton, Florida. He was seen wearing a green USF hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored basketball style shorts and grey Nike shorts.

According to deputies, Jones suffers from medical conditions and has made threats to harm himself.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.