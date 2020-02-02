Deputies searching for missing, endangered 18-year-old in Manatee Co.

Live Now
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently searching for a missing and endangered 18-year-old male.

Deputies say Edwin Chi Che-Leonardo ran out of the front doors of a Centerstone Behavioral Hospital and Addiction Center located at 2020 26th Avenue East in Bradenton around 7 a.m. Sunday and fled in an unknown direction.

Che-Leonardo was admitted to the facility about an hour earlier and had made statements about wanting to harm himself, according to deputies.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

