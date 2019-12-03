Deputies locate missing and endangered adult in Manatee County

UPDATE: Stewart has been located, and he is okay.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old man who is believed to be missing and endangered.

Deputies say Stewart Burns signed himself out of Cortez Care Assisted Living facility at 9 a.m. on Monday and has not returned.

Burns has no credit or debit cards and no electronics of any kind and has several medical issues and does not have his medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011