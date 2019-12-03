Deputies locate missing and endangered adult in Manatee County

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: Stewart has been located, and he is okay.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old man who is believed to be missing and endangered.

Deputies say Stewart Burns signed himself out of Cortez Care Assisted Living facility at 9 a.m. on Monday and has not returned.

Burns has no credit or debit cards and no electronics of any kind and has several medical issues and does not have his medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss