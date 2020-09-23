Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from Bradenton.

Deputies say Terrialie Mondezie was last seen at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday when she was dropped off near Suggs Middle School and was later reported absent from school.

Mondezie is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair but was last seen wearing a long black wig and a white hoodie with a blue Sugg Middle School logo on it, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have seen Mondezie or know her whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

