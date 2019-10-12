Deputies find missing 12-year-old boy in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 5:12 p.m.: Deputies say Charles Leboeuf has been found safe and is okay.

ORIGINAL STORY: Manatee County deputies are hoping you have seen or know where a missing 12-year-old boy is.

Deputies say Charles Leboeuf, 12, left home around 7 a.m. today without telling his parents and has not returned.

According to deputies, Leboeuf has medical issues but is not on any medication.

His family said he has run away on other occasions but this is the first time he has stayed missing for this length of time, deputies say.

Leboeuf has no electronics to track and is not on any social media platform.

If you have seen Leboeuf or know his whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

