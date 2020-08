MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who suffers from memory loss.

The sheriff’s office says George Berry Jr. was last seen near 2401 University Pkwy at 3 p.m.

Berry is believed to be driving a 2007 Gray Honda accord with FL TAG: 98JKU (specialty plate “endless summer”)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s at (941) 747-3011.