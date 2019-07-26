Live Now
Deputies searching for endangered runaway teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are hoping you can help find an endangered runaway teen from Bradenton.

According to deputies, Kiwi Minich left her home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Her family told deputies Minich is currently dealing with emotional issues and has been prescribed medication.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with blue writing, black yoga pants with rainbow hearts and has chin-length dirty blonde hair.

If you have seen Minich or know any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

