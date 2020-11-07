Deputies searching for endangered Manatee County woman

Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing Manatee County woman.

Deputies say Rhona Zoller was last seen on the 65th Street NW, Bradenton around 8 p.m. driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander bearing Florida tag HRZ1N.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Zoller was last seen wearing a beige nightgown. Deputies also say she has medical conditions and is considered to be endangered at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011

