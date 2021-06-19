Deputies searching for Bradenton bank robbery suspect

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed a bank in Bradenton.

According to deputies, around 11:35 a.m. Saturday a suspect entered the lobby of the Wells Fargo bank located at 6285 14th Street West and waited in the teller line.

Deputies say the suspect appeared to be talking with someone on his cell phone and eventually reached the teller with a note asking for money. The note demanded different denominations of cash or a bomb would detonate, the sheriff’s office said.

A release from MCSO says the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and was able to trip the silent alarm. The suspect fled the bank and employees locked the door after he left.

Detectives are now investigating the incident.

Deputies say the suspect is described as a middle-aged man, around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a skinny build, and blonde hair. He was wearing a burgundy shirt, jeans and mask at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information on this incident or possibly know who the suspect is, please call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.