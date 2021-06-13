Deputies searching for 37-year-old Sarasota man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in finding a missing 37-year-old man from Sarasota.

Deputies say Kevin Parker-Roman was last seen in the 8400 block of Garden Circle driving a 2020 black Chevy Trax with a Florida license plate QWQJ79.

According to the sheriff’s office, Parker-Roman told his friend that he had “ingested some medications” and that he was “planning to go harm himself.”

Deputies say it is possible he was heading toward Pinellas County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or MCSO at 941-747-3011.