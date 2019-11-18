Deputies searching for 2 car burglary suspects in Manatee County

Breaking News
Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently searching for two car burglary suspects.

Deputies say on Nov. 9 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., two men wearing hoodies entered unlocked cars along Chatum Light Run in the Heritage Harbour area. Personal items were taken from at least two of the cars.

Detectives processed the scene for fingerprints and after finding additional surveillance, they are hoping the community can help identify the two suspects.

If you have any information or recognize the suspects, please call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

