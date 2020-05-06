Breaking News
Deputies search for missing, endangered Parrish man

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is considered endangered.

Adrian Quinn Culpepper, 31, was last seen in the Harrison Ranch neighborhood of Parrish around 10 pm Tuesday night after telling family members he intended to harm himself.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the Manatee Country Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

