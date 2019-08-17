Deputies looking for information to identify four armed robbery suspects in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are looking for information that can help identify four suspects that committed an armed robbery at a local gas station.

According to deputies, the armed robbery happened Thursday around 4:56 a.m. Four men covered up to their eyes entered the 7-Eleven store located at 2011 Cortez Road West and pointed what appears to be a gun at the clerk.

Three of the men went around the counter while the fourth jumped over it, deputies say. They forced the store clerk at gunpoint to open both cash registers and took several hundred dollars.

Deputies say one suspect forced the clerk against the wall while the others loaded large black trash bags with cigarette cartons. The clerk was then forced to the ground. A suspect standing over him said, “if you move, you’re dead.”





The other three then started taking random items from the shelf. All four then ran from the store east towards the Tijuana Flats.

According to deputies, the four suspects are black males in their teens. Two were seen wearing red hoodies, one was wearing a grey hoodie and the other in a green hoodie. All wore dark pants, masks, gloves and had trash bags over their hands, which appeared to be over their pistols.

Detectives believe these four suspects are the same as those who committed a similar robbery at the Mobil gas station located at 6290 Lake Osprey Drive, on Aug. 3. They also think the suspects might be driving a 2006-2011 Kia Rio with a rear spoiler.

If you have any information, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.