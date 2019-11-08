Deputies looking for 4-year-old, friend of child’s mother in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are trying to locate a 4-year-old boy and a friend of the boy’s mother.
Deputies say 4-year-old Jalear Moss was last seen Thursday at Boyette Springs Elementary School located at 10141 Sedgebrook Dr. in Riverview.
According to deputies, Moss is involved in a custody case and is believed to be with 41-year-old Nikita Clemons, who is a friend of the child’s mother.
Detectives don’t feel Moss is in danger but want to check on his well-being.
If you have seen either Moss or Clemons, or have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
