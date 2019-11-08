Deputies looking for 4-year-old, friend of child’s mother in Manatee County

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are trying to locate a 4-year-old boy and a friend of the boy’s mother.

Deputies say 4-year-old Jalear Moss was last seen Thursday at Boyette Springs Elementary School located at 10141 Sedgebrook Dr. in Riverview.

According to deputies, Moss is involved in a custody case and is believed to be with 41-year-old Nikita Clemons, who is a friend of the child’s mother.

Detectives don’t feel Moss is in danger but want to check on his well-being.

If you have seen either Moss or Clemons, or have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss