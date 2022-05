BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are looking for a missing Bradenton child who was last seen Thursday.

Daniel Sebastian, 12, left his home on 30th Avenue at around 8 p.m. Thursday and did not return, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said he may have run away from home.

If you know where he is, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.