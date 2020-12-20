Deputies investigating after 32-year-old man shot, killed in Palmetto

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently conducting a homicide investigation in Palmetto.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a shooting around 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue E.

When deputies arrived, MCSO said they found the victim, later identified as 32-year-old Jamaal Brooks, dead on the ground with two gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said it is not known who was at the home with Brooks prior to the shooting.

Detectives do not have any suspects at this time or a possible motive, deputies say.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 Ext. 2519 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.