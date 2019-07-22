Deputies found missing, endangered man in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Manatee County deputies say Robert Small has been found safe and he is doing okay.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies are hoping you can help find a missing and endangered man from Bradenton, Florida.

According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Robert Small was last seen at a Wells Fargo located at 1815 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say Small seemed disoriented and dehydrated when at Wells Fargo.

Small recently moved to Bradenton from Colorado and has been upset about living here. Family members told deputies Small has been acting irrationally the past few days and is now possibly trying to return to Colorado.

Deputies say he could be driving a gold 2006 Toyota 4-Runner with a Florida license plate.

If you know any information on Small’s whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.