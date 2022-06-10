MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a Bradenton mother who was reported missing was discovered days later in a Palmetto “ditch,” according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 38-year-old Stephanie Shenefield was last seen Friday, June 3 near 16th Street East and 53rd Avenue East, in a residential area of Oneco.

Friends of the mother previously told WFLA that Shenefield was supposed to attend a concert and spend the night in Ybor City Friday. But the friends she was planning on going with weren’t able to reach her earlier in the day.

According to a previous release from deputies, Shenefield had a medical condition and was behaving in a way that had family and friends concerned. Authorities noted it was not like her to leave and not be in contact with anyone.

Detectives said Shenefield’s cause of death is currently unknown but an investigation is underway.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells will provide additional updates at an 11 a.m. press conference.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.