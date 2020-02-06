Deputies: Felon charged after homemade explosives found at Bradenton home

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Charges have been filed against a convicted felon in Manatee County who was arrested after allegedly possessing several pounds of homemade explosives, the sheriff’s office said.

The move comes after a bomb squad and hazmat found “numerous suspicious chemicals” in the home of 52-year-old James Hoskins Jr.

On Jan. 28, deputies were called to a residence in the 2500 block of 32nd Avenue East in Bradenton after Hoskins allegedly made threatening comments about his roommate to an employee at a substance abuse and mental health facility.

Hoskins told deputies he went online and purchased several materials that could be used to make small rocket motors, the arrest report states.

Law enforcement confiscated and tested a number of materials that were found to be “precursors for making explosives,” including about 3 pounds of TATP, also known as triacetone triperoxide, which is a highly sensitive homemade explosive.

Deputies say the TATP was taken to a gun range in east Manatee County and detonated with a counter charge.

Deputies say Hoskins told detectives he never meant to harm anyone and released a statement apologizing for his actions.

On Jan. 28, he was taken into protective custody for a mental evaluation. On Wednesday, Hoskins was charged with attempt to make a destructive device and possession/manufacturing explosives with intent to do harm.

He now is being held in the Manatee County jail without bond.

Court records show Hoskins has previous arrests for battery, burglary and grand theft. He spent six months in the county jail after violating his probation.

LATEST STORIES: