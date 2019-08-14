Deputies: Bradenton man arranged date on Facebook, raped her while she slept

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton man was arrested this week after deputies say he raped a woman he arranged a date with on social media.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Daniel DeSear contacted a woman through Facebook Messenger on July 14. The two agreed to a go out for drinks at a local restaurant.

Officials say prior to visiting the restaurant, DeSear met her at her apartment and supplied her with three Suboxone prescription pills. She then drove DeSear to a restaurant where she had four margaritas over dinner.

When leaving the restaurant, she said she was feeling the effects of the alcohol and requested that DeSear drive her home. Once they arrived at her apartment, the pair drank wine and the last thing the woman remembered was DeSear sitting at her breakfast bar, deputies say.

The woman told deputies she woke up early the next morning and realized she was naked in her bed while DeSear was still inside, preparing to leave the apartment.

Two days later, she got a phone call from DeSear’s ex-girlfriend. Deputies say the ex-girlfriend informed the woman that DeSear accidentally had sent her a text message that showed him performing a lewd act on the woman while she laid on her bed.

DeSear later visited the ex-girlfriend and asked to charge his phone. While it was charging, the ex-girlfriend told deputies she reviewed DeSear’s pictures and found several videos and pictures of DeSear allegedly performing lewd acts while the woman was passed out.

In one video, the woman could be heard snoring while DeSear performed these acts, deputies say.

According to documents, the ex-girlfriend was able to identify DeSear because of a unique tattoo.

She gave the evidence to authorities but DeSear eluded capture. He was eventually arrested Monday and has been charged with sexual battery.

