MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crude oil spill was reported at Port Manatee on Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg received the National Response Center report.

Responders are containing the spill with around 1,400 feet of boom. According to NOAA, “booms are floating, physical barriers to oil, made of plastic, metal, or other materials, which slow the spread of oil and keep it contained.”

The source of the spill is unknown and under investigation.