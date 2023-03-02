MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews in southern Manatee County successfully lifted a derailed train car carrying propane gas off the ground Thursday night.

The tanker and five other box cars filled with sheet rock fell off the tracks Tuesday near an industrial park and not too far from the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

“Every morning going to work, I have to cross the tracks to go to work,” Chris Pultz told News Channel 8.

He lives less than a mile from the partial train derailment near the Manatee-Sarasota County line.

“The only thing we’re concerned about is the propane,” Pultz said.

Authorities considered removing the liquid gas before lifting the derailed train car off its side. But after consulting experts, Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue Chief Robert Bounds said they developed a plan with Seminole Gulf Railway and a contract to upright the tanker.

“They were informing us that it’s actually safer to do it this way rather than having multiple semis in here offloading the product and losing some of the product in the process,” Bounds said

Using drones with thermal cameras, firefighters monitored the tanker for leaks as crews safely secured it on a newly built track before 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Once it’s upright and we verify there’s no leakage, no valve damages or anything it is completely safe as anything rolling down those tracks,” Bounds said.

For Pultz and the people who live and work nearby, there is relief this derailment did not do more damage.

“I’m glad it didn’t explode,” Pultz said. “I’m glad nobody got hurt. I mean, we live in this neighborhood. Thank God.”

Bounds said a locomotive will move the tanker to a safe location Friday morning.

There is still more work to be done in the coming days to lift up the other box cars that went off the tracks.