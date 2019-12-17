Crash closes lane on U.S. 301 in Manatee County

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a crash that left at least one person with injuries on U.S. 301 on Tuesday.

The crash happened near Ft. Hamer Road in Manatee County.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash is blocking one westbound lane of U.S. 301. Drivers are being told to avoid the intersection until further notice.

