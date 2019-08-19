Crash causes diesel fuel to spill onto I-75 roadway, resulting in major traffic delays in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a 3-wheel motorcycle caused quite a traffic delay on I-75 in Manatee County.

According to FHP, the crash caused approximately 150 gallons of diesel fuel to spill on the road, damaging the pavement.

Troopers say the crash happened late Sunday night when the motorcycle driver drifted to the right, colliding with the left rear of the truck. The collision punctured the left saddle tank filled with fuel.

The diesel fuel continued to spill for roughly 1,000 yards in the center lane. Most of the fuel was resolved with absorbent, however, portions of the travel lane had to be repaired.

No injuries were reported.