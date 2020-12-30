COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Manatee County for those 65+

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus vaccinations are underway in Manatee County. Healthcare workers, individuals age 65 and older with appointments can receive the shot at the Public Safety Center on 47th Terrace East in Bradenton.

According to the Department of Health, Manatee County as 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Their goal is to administer 300 doses of the vaccine, daily.

Requirements to receive the vaccination include:

You must be age 65 or older and you must remain in Manatee County to receive your second round shot, 28 days after your first appointment.

Download and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form and bring it to your appointment in order to be vaccinated. (NOTE: You do not need to fill out the insurance section.)

Register for a specific appointment time: Public Safety Center (Dec. 30-31) – Currently full Bennett Park (Jan. 1-4) – Currently full

Bring your consent form, registration ticket and a valid ID to your appointment. If you are unable to print your consent form, a consent form will be provided at your appointment. If you are unable to print your registration ticket, please write down your registration confirmation number and bring it to your appointment.

Scheduled appointments, which are required for the shot, are fully booked. Healthcare workers lined up at the vaccination site, Wednesday morning. They tell 8 On Your Side the county is offering first come, first serve shots to healthcare workers from 8 a.m – 9 a.m. before the start of scheduled appointments.

Carlos Mendez, a Manatee County pediatrician says, “It’s a relief to be able to move forward and take a step that may end this particular virus. I am excited.”