Construction wrapping up on ramp between I-275 to I-75 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Department of Transportation project to replace the concrete bridge deck on the southbound I-275 ramp to northbound I-75 in Palmetto is in the final stages.

The $8 million project required the ramp to be closed to all traffic. That occurred in July of 2018, forcing drivers to make a lengthy detour north on US-41 into Hillsborough County, to College Avenue in Ruskin, then east on College Avenue to the interstate.

In addition to replacing the bridge deck, FDOT crews are responsible for resurfacing the completed project and adding new guardrails and signs.

The fact sheet for the project notes said a completion date of Fall 2019, so I asked FDOT for an update and received some good news! FDOT says that the new ramp is anticipated to open by the end of November.

As is the case with any road construction project, weather may be a factor that delays completion. FDOT says, in this particular case, rain or windy conditions could delay the opening.

FDOT also wants drivers to know that lane closures may be required overnight after the ramp opens, as crews put the finishing touches on the project. Lane closures for interstate projects are never scheduled during the day, although occasionally emergency road work causes this to happen.

I’ll let you know when the ramp is open!

Is there a construction project you'd like updates on?

