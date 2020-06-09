Florida congressman pushes for military training reform following death of Bradenton soldier

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Army Specialist Nicholas Panipinto died in an overseas training accident in November 2019 when the tank he was driving overturned. He was just 20-years-old.

In the past seven months, his family has learned new details in the young man’s death. A 131-page investigation report details the hours leading up to and following the accident including sworn testimony from those around him.

The 20-year-old’s mother, Kimberly Weaver, says the report reveals faulty equipment, insufficient training, and a lack of emergency medical services.

“It took 80 minutes for the medivac to arrive and two hours for him to be received at a hospital. He received nine pints of blood upon arrival at the hospital and give pints of plasma which is pretty much everything you have in your body,” said Weaver. She feels if he would have received blood in the field, he would still be alive.

“They have to be held accountable. It is not an accident when five different things went wrong; it is negligence,” said Weaver.

Though the last several months have been incredibly difficult, Weaver channeled her grief and anger into making a difference. Now, she’s in constant communication with Congressman Vern Buchanan.

“He is pushing for everything that I am pushing for now. Medical facilities on every base, longer training, a redesign of these top-heavy rollover prone military vehicles that are continuously rolling over and killing our service members.Something has to be done. I can’t just take it,” said Weaver. “People are dying; somebody needs to do something,” she continued.

“The heartbreaking and very preventable death of my constituent Spc. Nicholas Panipinto clearly shows that changes in training and safety procedures need to be made,” Buchanan said. “The serious deficiencies and failures identified in the report on SPC Panipinto’s death call for immediate reforms within the Department of Defense. I want to make sure that no family has to go through the pain and suffering that SPC Panipinto’s family has faced,” said Buchanan.

in 2017 alone, reports show nearly four times as many service members died in training accidents than were killed in combat. “We have to do something. We can’t just take our flag and go retreat to mourning. We have to do something,” said Weaver.

In a letter dated June 8 to the Defense Department, Congressman Buchanan writes what he calls common-sense reforms and improvements for this year’s annual defense policy bill:

Take steps to ensure compliance and if necessary, strengthen and enhance current requirements for training and licensing of military drivers. Add a simulated training requirement to existing protocols to ensure that new military drivers are properly trained and prepared for their assignments. Strengthen existing regulations governing the safe and proper functioning of all military equipment used in training exercises. Take steps to ensure that there is a hospital or an emergency medical facility on-campus at all U.S. military bases on foreign soil. Ensure that U.S. military bases have properly functioning MedEvac helicopters and military ambulances stocked with the appropriate emergency medical supplies.

I thank you for your steadfast commitment and service to our brave men and women in uniform and look forward to your response on this critically important matter.

“This can’t happen to anyone else. It is completely preventable and my son should be here. No other mother, father, wife or husband should ever have to feel this pain,” said Weaver. “I hope to save lives, it is necessary,” she continued.

MORE TOP STORIES