SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jewish Family and Children Services joined forces with Sarasota County food truck owners to help the children of a Bradenton couple killed in a crash earlier this month.

Carlos Mendoza, 47, and his partner Alondra Lopez, 31, were killed after a bad tire caused their food truck to flip several times and catch fire on I-75, August 16th. The couple left behind a 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

On Wednesday, JFCS and leaders in the local food truck industry surprised the family with $35,000 for a down payment on a home along with school supplies, toys, food and gift cards.

“We found out and and we’re like, ‘you know what, lets get to it, we have to do something for the family, we have to do something,’ and then we found out they had kids, that’s when everything changed,” said Miguel Ulloa, El Indio Tacos & Snacks owner.

An additional $22,000 has been donated to the Mendoza family via GoFundMe. Aqua-Tots is also offering the children free swim lessons.

A food truck fundraiser for the Mendoza family will be held Sept 10. from noon to 6 p.m. at 14212 Tamiami Trail in Northport.