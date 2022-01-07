Commissioner Vanessa Baugh says she will ‘probably resign’ by the end of 2022

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – During the commissioner’s comments portion of Thursday’s land use meeting in Manatee County, Commissioner Vanessa Baugh indicated she may resign from her position on the board.

“I will tell you that probably by the end of this year, I will be resigning because I have had about all of this board that I want. I have bigger and better things to think about,” Commissioner Baugh said.

This comment comes amid an ongoing state ethics investigation into the county commissioner. Last month, the Florida Commission on Ethics announced it found enough probable cause to move forward with complaints against Baugh suggesting she may have violated her oath of office.

In all, the Tallahassee office received 18 separate complaints shortly after the commissioner’s involvement in organizing a state-run vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch in February 2021.

The clinic at Premier Sports Campus was limited to residents living in two zip codes she represents, bypassing the county’s random vaccine waiting pool.

In an email to 8 On Your Side Friday, Baugh pointed out the keyword is ‘probably’ resign.

“I am considering another option that has come up. Suffice it to say, however, that I will still be representing my constituents in Manatee County,” Baugh said in an email.