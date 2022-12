TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County’s Emergency Management Division, alongside The Salvation Army, will open cold weather shelter space on Thursday.

The shelter is located at 1204 14th St. W in Brandenton.

Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. and there will be space for an additional 50 people.

Pinellas County will also be opening cold weather shelters this weekend, ahead of the icy blast expected to hit most of the United States.