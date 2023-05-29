MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the weekend, the Coast Guard announced that seven people were rescued within 24 hours in two different parts of Manatee County.

The first rescue occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday when rescue crews say they saved three people after their boat took a turn on the water and capsized near Woody’s River Roo on the Manatee River.

During the second rescue, four people were saved after their boat capsized about 40 miles west of Egmont Key Sunday. The Coast Guard said all seven people were wearing life jackets and are expected to be okay.

“Everyone rescued within the past 24 hours had all the necessary safety equipment aboard for a successful rescue,” BM2 Zachary Smith said. “These people didn’t have the best time on the water, but they all went home safe and sound to their loved ones.”