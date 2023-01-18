BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two juveniles face felony charges after they were accused of firing BB guns at two Manatee County school buses on Tuesday.

Bradenton police said investigators determined the shots came from a home on 27th Street East. The first bus was struck twice at around 1:15 p.m., damaging two windows. The second bus passed the home at around 4:40 p.m. and was also shot twice, resulting in minor damage.

Police said there were drivers and aides on the buses at the time of the shooting, but no children were on board. No one was reported injured in the incident.

Officers said they identified the home the shots came from and determined two juveniles – an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old – were the suspects. After getting permission from their parents, officers interviewed them and located three BB guns inside the home.

The suspects were charged with shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into a vessel, which is a second degree felony.