Child struck, killed by vehicle in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a child was fatally struck by a vehicle in Palmetto on Friday.

The incident occurred in the 5500 block of 69th Street East shortly after 11 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the child, who is approximately 3 years old, had stepped in front of the vehicle.

Further information about the child was not immediately available.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s website says there is roadblock in the area, but it’s unclear exactly how traffic is being affected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

